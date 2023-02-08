Flights are no doubt the fastest means of travel, and since the invention of the first aeroplane, the world has become smaller. Still, some international flights take long hours. Take, for example, a flight from India to the US takes roughly 20 hours. However, have you ever wondered about the world’s shortest flight? You might assume the duration of the shortest flight in the world would be a few minutes but that’s wrong. It is only a few seconds. Yes, you read that right. The flight duration between Westray and Papa Westray islands in Northern Scotland is mere 53 seconds.

The shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world is operated by Loganair between Westray and Papa Westray. The average flight time on this route is less than one minute, although flights are scheduled for one and a half minutes. Loganair, a Scottish regional airline that services Scotland’s Highlands and islands, flies the route. Additionally, it is a component of a connecting flight that connects Kirkwall, the largest and most populous town in the Orkney Islands, with the island of Westray.

The flights have been consistently run by Loganair since they first started in 1967 when they set the record for the shortest scheduled flights in history. Loganair won the contract in 2013 over two other contenders.

The cost for the flight, although not a huge amount still feels large compared to the short duration of the flight. It costs Rs 1,387.77. This is mostly because there are no bridges connecting the two islands. The Orkney Islands Council started holding consultations in 2014 to plan the construction of several fixed linkages linking seven of the Orkney Islands.

A bridge connecting Westray and Papa Westray would be a part of this. However, no such preparations have started as of yet. There are also passenger ferries operating between the islands, with 13 departures per direction on average each day. 600 inhabit one island and 90 people live on the other.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here