World’s Thinnest Skyscraper in the US Could Sway In Wind But...

Many high-rise skyscrapers across the globe are famous for their height and view from atop. Shanghai Tower and the Burj Khalifa are among the examples. Many of these buildings also attract tourists from different corners of the world. However, today, we are going to tell you about a unique skyscraper in the United States. With 84 floors, the ratio of this building is 24:1. It is said to be the world’s thinnest skyscraper, named Steinway Tower. This building is a great piece of architecture, which allows an inhabitable condition in a small space. It is the third tallest building in the US after One World Trade Center and Central Park Tower and also the thinnest of tall buildings in the world.

Although some residents moved in last April, the entirety of the facilities and extra units remained unfinished until last month when JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group declared the enormous complex to be finally ready for possession.

The tall, slender tower is undoubtedly what onlookers will notice first, but this architectural marvel at 111 West 57th Street consists of two separate structures – the original landmarked Steinway Hall, which was designed by Warren & Wetmore and is the home of the Steinway & Sons piano company, and the new skyscraper, referred to as Steinway Tower. There are 14 apartments in the landmarked 1925 structure, and the tower has 46 full-floor and duplex apartments.

The Guardian compared it to a coffee stirrer. This building is made from the strongest concrete in the world. In 2015, engineer Rowan Williams Davis told the New York Times that the 1,000 feet tall tower could sway in wind blowing at 100 miles per hour. The interesting thing is that the people living inside it would not feel it at all.

