‘World's Worst' McDonald’s, Infamous For Brawls, Shuts Down After 40 Years

A four-decade-old Canadian McDonald’s franchise, which is dubbed as the ‘world’s worst’, will soon shut its doors forever. The food chain outlet, located on Rideau Street in Ottawa, has made headlines multiple times but always for the wrong reasons. From raccoon fights to violent brawls and outbursts occurring on sight, the restaurant was responsible for making over 800 police calls merely in a year. According to Mirror UK, the owner of the building on Rideau Street, Peter Crosthwaite, has confirmed that the franchise has decided not the renew the lease on the property.

However, the owner suggests that violence and frequent commotion in the restaurant doesn’t seem to be the only factor contributing to its closure. He highlighted how the city tore up Rideau Street to add a subway and then re-tore it to further enhance it. In addition to this, frequent freedom rallies and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have also added to the upheavals that hamper the restaurant’s operation in the area.

“The city tore up Rideau Street and put the subway in, then they re-tore it to enhance it, put curbing in. The freedom rallies and we had Covid; all these things are upheavals that can’t make it easy for a steady, reliable operation,” he said. Crosthwaite highlighted how the food chain is a dynamic organization, who have to look for apt spots for its stores. “They are a pretty dynamic organization, they have the right to look at different spots and maybe they felt the time was right. But there are maybe things that made it seem more right than usual,” he added

Adding up to the factor is also Ottawa’s Police Chief’s statement about how the store has been the centre of chaos and has become a cause for concern. Reportedly, the Chief also wrote a letter to the President and CEO of McDonald’s Canada previously, about the ongoing criminal activity and social disorder in the area. Post this, the ‘world’s worst’ Mcdonald’s franchise’s 24-hour service was brought down to 6 am to 10 pm and only offering takeaways. Reportedly, the store will be closed for good from the month of April this year.

