Worm Moon: People Share Images And Videos As Night Sky Lights Up

As ‘Worm Moon’ lit up the night sky, many took to Twitter and shared images and videos of the same. The Worm Moon is a term given to the full moon that appears in March. Worm Moon is one of a variety of etymologies that have been used to describe full moons for centuries. Native Americans frequently gave these names, which were based on the seasonal changes and other natural occurrences that took place throughout each lunar calendar.

This year, there will be 13 full moons instead of 12. There will be two super moons happening in August this year. Worm Moon also holds great spiritual importance and significance. It is considered to be a season of positive energy overflow, fertile soil, and the return of earthworms to the surface of the earth.

Many people shared images and videos from last night’s Worm Moon. Have a look:

Full Worm Moon right now pic.twitter.com/u5fDJpKt0f— MOON LOVER (@themoonlovepic) March 7, 2023

Super moody Full Worm Moon Raising above the Space Needle tonight! 🌝 pic.twitter.com/C3OQTITxR5— Steven.T.Luong (@steven_t_luong) March 8, 2023

The Full Moon rising over the mountains of Pennsylvania. March's full moon is known as the #WormMoon due to the softening soil in spring: pic.twitter.com/XKHNNUzSFA— Brian Lada (@wxlada) March 8, 2023

tonight's full moon in virgo; the "worm" moon pic.twitter.com/9ekRZuBCYb— yosnier (@Yosnier_) March 7, 2023

Full Worm Moon over a pear orchard, Yakima, Washington (March 2023). pic.twitter.com/9HMHRBBt1C— (((Greg Halling))) (@ghalling) March 8, 2023

Tonight’s “worm moon” moments after clearing the horizon. It was this red. The thick atmosphere and the super long focal length (1,200mm) are why its size and shape appear so distorted. That distortion is why it is so fun to photograph it on the horizon, and I hope y’all enjoy! pic.twitter.com/AY2nVeIroH— Asheville Pictures (@AshevillePictu1) March 8, 2023

The full moon in March is also known as the Sap Moon (since it coincides with the period when maple sap is collected), the Crow Moon (as it is connected to the crows’ cawing, which heralds the end of winter), and the Lenten Moon in Europe (due to its appearance during the observance of Lent, the fasting period before Easter, among the Christians). Across India, the festival of colours - Holi - will be celebrated during the Worm Moon on March 8 to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. The festival is being celebrated today in Maharashtra, as per the Marathi calendar.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here