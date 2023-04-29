Worry Burnout, or When Too much Worry Leaves You Exhausted and Overwhelmed

Do you feel overwhelmed and emotionally exhausted by a state of anxiety that’s not just related to your work? Then you might be suffering from what experts are calling worry burnout. Worry burnout is a relatively new term that describes a general and overwhelming feeling of anxiety that is closely related to the multiple crises the world has been facing in recent years, from the climate emergency to the pandemic, war and inflation. There are just so many things to worry about! As its name suggests, this condition has symptoms similar to those of a work-related burnout, except that it is rooted outside the work sphere. Symptoms can include irritability, insomnia, digestive problems, loss of motivation, constant fatigue and more. The signs are numerous and should not be taken lightly if they continue long term, warn professionals

The causes too can numerous, and can accumulate to become a significant burden of worry that eventually becomes overwhelming. Once cause could be feeling anxious when reading the news, for example. This can result in an attitude of rejection, whereby people stop following current events entirely. On the contrary, others might fall into an obsessive overconsumption of news. Not following the news has become so common that it has given rise to another phenomenon, the relief of missing out (ROMO), or the relief of having an event or a news story pass you by.

But worry burnout doesn’t just stem from world events, it can also be fueled by our personal lives, especially if we accumulate worries, whether at home, in relationships and/or at work. And it is all the more difficult to control and prevent, as it can manifest itself without warning, even during moments of joy and relaxation.

Schedule some “worry time"

If you recognize yourself in one or more of these situations, and you think you might be suffering from worry burnout, the first thing to do is reach out and don’t isolate yourself. Share your feelings with those around you: with your friends, your colleagues, your partner, your family members. You can also seek professional help. More and more psychiatrists and psychologists are offering therapies specifically focused on work-related suffering, post-Covid mental health disorders and climate anxiety.

Speaking to Stylist UK, addiction specialist Martin Preston offers some surprising advice, suggesting that scheduling dedicated “worry time" into your day could be a helpful approach. That way, “when these anxious thoughts pop up outside of that time, you can mentally hit pause and delay them until later," the magazine explains.

Day to day, worry burnout could be eased by trying meditation, exercise or keeping a journal in which you write down your emotions, whether positive or negative. Regular contact with nature is also an excellent way to reduce stress. In fact, in some countries, doctors even prescribe nature baths to their patients!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here