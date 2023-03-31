'Yaadein Taaza Ho Gayi': Woman's Tweets On 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Has Fans Relating Hard

Remember those times when you used to come home from school, drop your bag, and switch on the TV to watch your favourite show? And the show was not any cartoon but Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’ The show featured Smriti Irani and has over 1,800 episodes. For those who don’t know, the show revolved around the idea of an ‘ideal’ daughter-in-law and the hardships faced by her on a daily basis. Now, a tweet which is currently going viral is about the same show and has fans relating hard.

The tweet is from the scene where Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani’s character) kills her own son Ansh. She does that by shooting him with a gun at a hill top. However, how she does it and the entire way such a scene was shot is what had netizens blown away. Taking to Twitter, user ‘Kosha’, mentioned, “the younger generation won’t understand the patience we had to see the bullet hit Ansh and him flying in air from Friday through Monday and why it gave the Indian household a reason to celebrate."

With this, she shared an image from the scene. It is a wide shot of the entire drama taking place and then Tulsi’s face. Have a look:

the younger generation won’t understand the patience we had to see the bullet hit Ansh and him flying in air from Friday through Monday and why it gave the Indian household a reason to celebrate pic.twitter.com/oTVE702LKk— Kosha (@imkosha) March 29, 2023

The tweet, ever since being uploaded, has gone viral. It has over 22K views. “Mihir death was national matam and his entry when tulsi was about to get married was national celebration with background music of Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram. That scene Made this bhajan famous," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Hahaha so true ..most watched episode …trp todfod. I had so much patience to watch it… waiting for her to press the trigger…ab maar bhi do tulsi mata…2din ho gaye."

“Ansh was a son Tulsi neither needed nor deserved, still she had him," wrote another person.

This scene broke trp records. Mother killing rapist son. Saas bahu shows had some advantage things https://t.co/rjE8EvYxG9— ady kaleshi (@adityanewid) March 30, 2023

Yaadein taza ho gai 😭😭😭 https://t.co/aXBh2YEfMG— Ikrit 🐈 (@TathaShakti) March 30, 2023

Indeed … I still remember this … That time being a kid I was like: Isko itni der hawa mein kaise taang ke rakha hoga? Kitne dhaage use hue honge to do it? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/sGZpA5gbOo— Nishant (@NishantTweets30) March 30, 2023

It was even in newspapers 😭 https://t.co/962BR7vjp6— 🕉️ (@RSD270) March 29, 2023

The VFX of this iconic scene were done by my husband and his team! https://t.co/8EipV5A2wV— It's Ash (@abey_Ash_kar) March 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani recently revealed how she was not feeling well on the sets and had asked the makers to let her go. However, by the time they let her go, it was already evening. “The doctor suggested I go for a sonography. On my way, I started bleeding, and I remember it was raining. I stopped an auto and asked the driver to take me to the hospital. I reached the hospital, a nurse came running to ask for an autograph, while I was bleeding. I gave her the autograph, and asked her, ‘Admit kar loge, I think I am miscarrying’," Smriti told Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview.

