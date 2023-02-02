The fever of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan has taken over the world. Every now and then, we chance upon videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film’s songs. The recent one to occupy a spot on the list of trends is a rendition of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, created by Yashraj Mukhate. He is known for giving hilarious and quirky renditions of popular Bollywood tracks and dialogues. In his latest attempt, he took the Pathaan and Tiger crossover to another height and for that, even got an offer from Jhoome Jo Pathaan composer Vishal Dadlani for a collaboration.

Sharing the video on Instagram on Wednesday, Yashraj Mukhate captioned it, “Bohot zor se gaana aaya mujhe (I wanted to sing).” The post garnered much love from celebs and fans. Vishal Dadlani, who composed the trending song with Sheykhar Ravjiani, reacted to the clip with laughing icons. He added, “Haha, wah! Poora banaiye, collab release karte hain (compose the full song, then we will release a collab)!” An excited Yashraj Mukhate immediately replied, “OMG (Oh My God), on it!”

Social media users loved this new rendition of Jhoome Jo Pathaan that is also a treat for Salman Khan aka Tiger fans. A user wrote, “Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger - India’s answer to The Avengers series,” while another commented, “I actually dig this version a lot.” As per this fan, the song should be titled “Pathaan abhi bhi zinda hai (Pathaan is still alive).”

This is not the first time Yashraj Mukhate has grabbed the attention of Vishal Dadlani with his unique taste in music. Earlier, the social media influencer uploaded a melodious cover of Meherbaan song from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bang Bang!. It was originally composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. “Got some really beautiful reactions for this on the story isiliye socha post kar hi dete hai. Vishal, Sheykhar, my all-time favourites,” Yashraj captioned the video. Within a few hours, Vishal Dadlani dropped a comment that read, “Nice one! Kitne alag-alag tarah se brilliant ho, man (how brilliant are you)! But honestly… I was waiting for some comic genius to erupt! Humko bhi kabhi viral kar do (please also make us viral sometimes)!”

