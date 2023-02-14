Mumbaikars’ ‘tereko, mereko’ dialect is no longer a novelty! With ample movies showing Bombay’s culture, their not-so-Marathi accent and lingo are very much known to the Indian audience. But have you heard a Hyderabadi speaking his/her local dialect? If anything defines Hyderabad other than biryani, it’s the quirky language that the locals speak! Words such as hallu (slow), nakko (no), hau (yes), etc., are part of popular phrases used in the South Indian state. And this is what inspired a local shop to give out a ‘No Credit Only Cash’ notice in the funniest yet the most relatable way possible!

Twitter user, @tamarindric3, shared a picture of a ‘No Credit’ postcard displayed in a Hyderabad shop. It featured the common excuses made by people to procure credit facilities from shopkeepers. To list a few, the bulletin read, “Aake Detu, Laake Detu, Shaam Me Detu, Kal Detu, Daily Atou Bhai, Nai Pehchante Kya, Server Slow Ara" as some of the most-used justifications that are used by Hyderabadis in their everyday lives. To avoid such actions, the notice mentioned, “Yeh Sab Bata Nakko (No such excused)" to warn people and prevent them from making such requests to the shop owners.

i miss hyderabad so much oh my god pic.twitter.com/RBehzWqUrY— raag jaunpuri enthusiast (@tamarindric3) February 13, 2023

The slang used in the bulletin gave a good laugh to Indian Twitter as they celebrated the Hyderabadi accent by taking to the comment section. “Dude I’m crying at this,” wrote a user while another one quipped, “Owner be like “baigan ke baata nakko karo, merko abhich paise hona".” For the unversed, Baigan in Hyderabad denotes not just the vegetable but every emotion ranging from awe to aversion.

Meanwhile, the third user mentioned, “Once a Hyderabadi, always a Hyderabadi!”. “Yeaa love their accent!” replied the other.

