Year Ender 2022 | Dahmer to Koffee With Karan: Shows That Created Buzz on Internet

The time to bid adieu to 2022 is almost here. However, this year, a lot changed. The world finally came out of the COVID-19 pandemic and things started getting back to how they were. The entertainment industry also came back to its new normal and did an impeccable job. Some of the best creations in the industry were launched in 2022. From House of The Dragons to The Rings of Power, many shows created buzz and took over social media platforms. There were also shows like Koffee With Karan that became target for many memes.

We have curated a list of the top five shows that created buzz in the year 2022. So, sit back warmly, and pick your favourites among the list.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon season 1 was one show that left fans shaken up by the climactic end to an eventful season. The show offered a history class on the house of the mighty Targaryens. It has been set in the Westeros about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon kicks off with King Jaehaerys Targaryen picking his successor. Torn between his sole daughter, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and her cousin King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), he calls upon the Great Council of Harrenhal to help him make decisions. The show did bring in the Game of Thrones Sundays in all its glory.

The Rings of Power

This show is a prequel to the much-loved fantasy adventure Lord of the Rings. The fans finally got their answer on Sauron’s true identity in the prequel series. Being Amazon’s biggest investment with a budget of USD 1 billion, looking at the spell-binding visuals the netizens have been convinced that watching it on a small screen is a major regret and it has been made for the big screen. Right from the first visuals of the tree of light to the scenes of Galadriel fighting the waves in the Sundering Seas, netizens were left in awe of every frame.

Koffee With Karan Season 7

This year, there were some electrifying appearances on Karan Johar’s talk show. From Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, many graces the coffee couch with their presence. With massive TRPs, however, came in massive criticism. This year, the show became a target of many memes. As you can say in the words of the host Karan Johar, there was a lot of ‘conjecture’ surrounding the show. Nonetheless, the show came out to be a fun show with many secrets revealed.

Wednesday

This show was the most talked about show in the history. Wednesday has set a new record for the most hours viewed in a single week for any TV series on Netflix ever. The coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror that clocked in 341.2 million views revolves around the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. Made by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it is headlined by Jenna Ortega as the lead along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci. Wednesday follows the protagonist in a bid to solve a monster mystery at school.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Based on the life of a notorious American serial killer, the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been a hit among the audience since being released. With the rising popularity of the show, many people also shared experiences of watching it on social media. By the end of the second week, the show had raked in 299.84 million viewing hours and became the second most-watched English-language series. Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, was responsible for the murder of seventeen males (including young boys). The show depicts Dahmer’s negligent parents, life, and victims.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here