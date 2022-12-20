Year Ender 2022: Old Couple Videos Defining ‘Eternal Love’ That Made This Year Beautiful

‘Love matures with time’ say people who’ve dedicated years and decades to their loved ones. They know that the feeling of eternal love doesn’t come in a blink of an eye, but it gets deeper with time as two people begin developing their own definition of ‘pure love’. People start admiring every little thing about their loving partners and the only thing they yearn for is to spend more and more together. While every couple has their own way of embracing love, watching elderly couples walking hand-in-hand after 50 years of marriage is what each of them longs for when they turn their age. Isn’t it beautiful to see your grandfather dedicating a romantic song to your grandmom in front of your whole family and vice versa?

Not every little moment is captured on camera but the love, respect, and bond that old couples share in everyday life inspire many to walk down the same road when it comes to ‘fulfilling’ their responsibilities for their loved ones. Be it caring for him like a mother or scolding her like a father, old-age couples truly redefine the language of ‘love’ and how ‘limitless’ and ‘boundless’ it remains if handled correctly. While we look at our parents and grandparents indulging in sweet moments that melt our hearts, several clips showcasing love between elderly couples go viral for their ‘wholesome’ nature that is loved by people who understand and perceive beyond what visuals can actually depict.

From a Sikh couple dancing with all their hearts at a party to another couple trying to take a selfie on a train together, this year gave us bountiful moments to celebrate such heartwarming videos where elderly couples demonstrate their own kind of selfless and beautiful love. With that, let’s look at the viral videos of middle-aged and old-aged couples where they share some sweet moments and make 2022 a year to remember!

1. The Epitome of Love: Couple Dancing on ‘Aa Jane Jan’

The duo truly inspires tales of everlasting love that gets depicted through their romantic dance moves. In the video, the Sikh man and his wife could be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Aa Jane Jan’ from the movie Intaqam. The way both of them looked so engrossed in each other proved how they were living a golden age moment that’s rare to find these days.

2. Selfie Moment like Never Before: Couple Trying to Take a Pic in Metro

Spending time with the ‘right ones’ indeed is all you need to feel better and happy. Such was the moment captured in a metro when an elderly couple was unable to click a perfect selfie for themselves, little did they know that they were creating memories together. The video showed how the husband looked doubtful about clicking a good selfie of him and his wife until his better half reassured them and got them one before moving out of the train.

3. Embrace Your Loved One Like Never Before: Old Man’s Reaction to Seeing Wife Dressed As Bride

Getting the groom’s reaction to his bride’s first look has become a wedding custom nowadays. But an old man seeing his wife dressed as a bride years after their marriage is just WOW! In a video that went viral on social media, a man could contain his excitement as he was surprised while looking at his old wife’s bridal look. The way he went forward and adjusted her dupatta with love gleaming through his eyes showed how lucky he felt while witnessing that lovely moment of his life.

4. Holding Together Forever and Ever: Old Couple Walk Together on a Rainy Day

What else can send someone to meltdown than an old couple celebrating love in a usual yet attractive way? A video of an old man holding an umbrella for his wife while she was with a bag in her hand is proof that love is not always as loud as it might look. It’s the subtle things that make noise showing, ‘This is love’. The viral video was shared with a beautiful message that grabbed the attention of users. It read, “Isn’t that mesmerizing to have the idea of eternal love in the world where nothing lasts.”

5. Love Birds Making Everyone Jealous: Dance Face-off of Aged Couple in a Metro

In an unusual occurrence, an old man offered his wife to dance with him as he loved the live music being performed by a group of musicians in a metro. As the wife denied his request to shake a leg with him, the man offered another lady passenger to dance with him. Looking at her husband, the wife stood up and offered another man to swag with her to challenge her husband’s actions. Isn’t it cute how the two teased each other without actually turning jealous? They stood for ‘age is just a number’ in ensuring that their love life also remains ageless.

Such videos of old couples inspire younger ones to ‘love like no one else’ and ‘create moments that turn into lifetime memories’. True couples goals, isn’t it?

