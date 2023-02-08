CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#KiaraSidharthWedding#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » BUZZ » Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Desi Kalakaar’ Helps This Man Pack for Travel and Indians Relate Hard
2-MIN READ

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Desi Kalakaar’ Helps This Man Pack for Travel and Indians Relate Hard

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 11:53 IST

Delhi, India

Man Shares Playing ‘Desi Kalakaar’ Helps Him Pack and Indians Can’t Relate Anymore (YouTube Screengrab)

Man Shares Playing ‘Desi Kalakaar’ Helps Him Pack and Indians Can’t Relate Anymore (YouTube Screengrab)

Remember the rap of Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Desi Kalakaar'? Well, a man shared how playing the track while packing ensured that he didn't forget anything which made Indians relate hard.

Yo Yo Honey Singh made us fall in love with rap songs that ruled our teenage hearts. Be it ‘Blue Eyes’ or ‘Love Dose‘, his songs always stood out from the rest. And remember the rap of his ‘Desi Kalakaar’? How it had everything that would help a person pack for travel? Well, a man shared how playing the track while packing ensured that he didn’t forget anything which made Indians relate hard!

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user named Abhishek tweeted, “I used to play desi kalaakar while packing my bags for a trip just to make sure that I didn’t forget anything." This made Desis walk down memory lane and recall the times when they thought of doing this and some even jokingly did it while arranging their bags before school. “Hun ek bag taiyar kar” moment, for real!

RELATED STORIES

“I shouldn’t be laughing at this,” quipped a user while another one commented, “This is a good idea, I’m going on a trip tomorrow. Thanks man.” Some even pointed out the ‘items’ mentioned in the lyrics as one of them wrote, “phone rakhlaya but bhooli na udha charger”. “I hope you also packed fridge pe laga sticker,” replied the other.

Yo Yo took a break from music around 2016 when he was struggling with depression and mental health problems. He openly talked about his bipolar disorder during the interview with Siddharth Kannan and said, “When I collapsed, when I (was diagnosed with) bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years.” Meanwhile, Honey Singh announced his comeback with ‘Honey 3.0’ in 2022.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. yo yo honey singh
first published:February 08, 2023, 11:44 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 11:53 IST
Read More