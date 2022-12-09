You Can Break Open a Coconut With an Elevator, Here's How

Most of you may agree that breaking open a coconut shell is quite a task in itself. With its hard shell and hairy texture, this fruit is literally one tough nut to crack. But, now this video showing a person cracking the coconut with the help of a lift is going viral. This video has reminded the internet of the “desi jugaad”, leaving them in splits.

The video shows a person demonstrating a hack that may or may not be of your help. A coconut wrapped in a plastic bag is put at the entrance of the elevator’s door. As the elevator moves up it takes the coconut upwards and then as the plastic gets torn, it slams to the ground and splits into two.

The video was uploaded by a social media user Siddharth Gujar last week. He captioned the video, “Yeh technology bahar nahi jani chahiye”. Soon the social media users reacted to the video. One user commented, “Bhai ander ke Pani ke liye bhi kuch karo voh main hai.” Many users claimed that the coconut was already broken as it cannot crack open after falling from this height. One said, “Pahle se hi tuta hua h wo itni uper se girne per nahi futega”. “Indian in 2040 be like,” commented one more.

Check out the video here-

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfKEhUmFwWX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Previously, a famous video creator, Armen Adamjan posted another breaking hack for coconut. He poked holes in the coconut using a screwdriver. After he drains the water from it, he uses a hammer and taps it on the shell until it pops open.

What do you think of this video?

