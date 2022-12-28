You Can Buy 'Boyfriend' Teddy Bear for 'Snuggling' and Twitter Wants to Stay Away From it

A product that was intended to be a comforting, life-sized teddy bear one can snuggle with, has missed hitting the mark by a long shot! This oversized, muscly-looking teddy plushie looks so similar to a human that it is uneasy to even look at. From its skinny neck and weird-looking hands to its uncomfortable expression, people on Twitter are terrified by every aspect of the bear. Social media users have responded with humourous comments on the product and even referenced other creepy items with a similar purpose.

A user who goes by ident1kitt on Twitter posted four horrifying images of a bizarre and frightening teddy online. The pictures show a soft toy whose body bares an eerie resemblance to a human and whose head looks like a bear. It is supposed to be “life-size boyfriend bear" that is perfect for people to snuggle with in the winter. The pictures show women hugging the toy, with one image even showing what it looks like when not dressed up in male clothing. With its muscly body and human hands, the bear looks a lot more like a humanoid than a traditional lovable teddy. To top it all off, the bear has a smile paired with tired eyes.

The original poster wrote in the caption, “how is this more horrifying than an anime body pillow."

how is this more horrifying than an anime body pillow pic.twitter.com/XGrJMbcydZ— kit marks (gull) 🏴🚩Ⓐ (@ident1kitt) December 21, 2022

One user attempted to answer that question, tweeting, “The dakimakura (the amalgamation of the Japanese words “dakishimete" for hugging and “makura" for pillow) is just a body length pillow with a cover with printed on graphics. That thing looks like it *was* a body."

The dakimakura (the amalgamation of the Japanese words "dakishimete" for hugging and "makura" for pillow) is just a body length pillow with a cover with printed on graphics. That thing looks like it *was* a body. pic.twitter.com/9lQhs7WWbF— No changing this until the Kings make NBA playoffs (@GetterOne) December 22, 2022

More people agree with the last part of that tweet. For instance, this one who wrote “there might be a real man in there! I'm afraid!"

there might be a real man in there! i'm afraid!— willowercase (@willowswears) December 22, 2022

Several users pointed out how scary the teddy bear having fingers and a thin neck was. One person even called the bear a cursed item in their tweet. Some users, on the other hand, dropped pictures of other similar items.

Turns out, there is no dearth of creative people making horrible-looking comfort items. The Twitter reply section so far suggests there might even be people gifting stuff like this to their friends as a practical joke!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here