A video of a man heckling two women bikers on Bengaluru’s NICE Road has raised the issue of women’s safety once again. The incident took place near Gottigere of south Bengaluru, when the female bikers, Priyanka Prasad and Sharon Samuel, were returning from a Women’s Day bike rally, according to a Times of India report. A man, claiming himself to be an advocate came and told them not to stand on the road while both the bikers were standing on the road side. After Priyanka and Sharon questioned him, the man grabbed the keys of the bike and walked away. The entire incident was caught on camera and shared by Priyanka on social media.

“This is the problem. Kindly help us. We are at Bannerghatta entry nice road,” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

The video shows the accused man standing across the road and gesturing for the women to leave. “Why is he stopping us? We are here to drink water,” the woman could be heard asking. Next, one can see a man, identified as Manjunath, coming from behind, and crossing the street to reach closer to the women. The man asks the woman to leave, claiming “It is my property, you are not supposed to stand here. What are you doing here?”

Responding to the man, the women claimed that they stopped to drink water, when Manjunath can be heard saying, “You can’t drink water here.”

He told them to drink water at the toll gate and asked them not to escalate the situation. Once again, he repeated to leave, claiming that they are blocking his way.

When he noticed that women weren’t listening to him, Manjunath took the key from one of the bikes and walked away claiming that he will teach them a lesson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Prasad (@seagullsgirlfriend)

Priyanka, in another video, can be seen urging someone to help them in the scenario. Priyanka and Sharon added that the two have been standing under the Sun for around 45 minutes, and so far the police haven’t reached them. The two also claimed that they haven’t gone to the washroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Prasad (@seagullsgirlfriend)

Expectedly, innumerable users took to the comments section in support of Priyanka and Sharon. Many users hoped that if the man truly is an advocate then Bar Council must take some action and wrote, “I hope BAR council takes strict action on him.”

As per the latest update, the police have registered an FIR based on the women’s complaint. A counter FIR was also filed by the man.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here