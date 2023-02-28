Pakistani actress Ushna Shah tied the knot with her beau, professional golfer Hamza Amin, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. She posted a video showing glimpses of her big day on Instagram. In the clip, the actress can be seen donning a stunning red lehenga from the luxury Pakistani designer brand Wardha Saleem. However, her wedding outfit choice did not go down well with her Pakistani fans. Several social media users criticised her for looking like an Indian bride. Ushna shut her trolls down with a single befitting reply on the photo-sharing website.

“Married to my nainonwala Maharaja. I love you, husband," she wrote in the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

In the comments section of her Instagram reel, people spoke of her outfits and ceremony in harsh words for their similarity to Indian customs. “Unfollow you for having Indian rituals," said one. Another wrote “totally India copy" with a puking emoji added at the end. Others criticised the bride and groom wearing varmalas (garlands) as well.

Ushna replied to them via a now-deleted Instagram story. She uploaded a picture of her hand, featuring her bridal mehendi and ring. Her red lehenga was also visible in the picture. The text on the story read “Mrs Amin", indicating her newlywed status. It directly called out people criticising her on social media. “To those who have a problem with my dress: you weren’t invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red."

She added, “My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani." She also wrote that her heart is, however, half Austrian– a nod to her husband’s Austrian descent.

Elsewhere in the now-deleted story, she also took a dig at unwelcome photographers who had shown up at her wedding. “Beigaani shaadi mein jo uninvited photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam."

This was likely connected to another story she posted on Instagram, where she publicly named and shamed a guest, AB Lakhany. Not only did this rude visitor not adhere to the no plus one rule, but he also brought along a photographer without permission. That photographer then sent exclusive photos to various news outlets, she claimed.

Ushna Shah has been sharing breathtaking pictures from her wedding festivities on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here