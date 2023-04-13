You Have Less Than 5 Seconds To Spot The Ghost Bird And Its Chick Camouflages

Wild animals or birds never fail to amaze humankind. Be it their amusing hunting skills or efforts to survive by defying all odds. Thanks to the Internet, we have chanced upon a video of a pair of birds who have taken the camouflaging game to next level. They are actually so good in this skill that until they moved, it was hard to spot them in the viral clip. Camouflaging is very common among animals, who use this technique to blend in with their surroundings to avert threats. The technique is very helpful in terms of survival as it ultimately makes them invisible to potential attackers. The video, which was shared by a Twitter user, shows a mother bird perching on a broken tree, along with its chick. In case you are wondering, the bird has been identified as Urutau, also known as a ghost bird.

It is very hard to distinguish between the trunk and the ghost bird. While the bird’s feathers are very similar in colour to that of its environment, it can be seen keeping its face pointing to the sky, deceiving the eyes and forming a perfect optical illusion. As the mother bird is sitting nonchalantly without any movement, its chick can be seen sitting closer to its mother. The video opens with a person touching the young bird, and in return, it can be seen retaliating with its beak. Then the camera pans towards the mother ghost bird. And when the person tries to pet it, the bird can be heard softly screaming, presumably warning to stay away. Seemingly it appears that the mother bird and its chick camouflaged to safeguard the young one from any attacks.

The video is making rounds on the internet, with several users being astonished by their camouflaging skills. In the comments section, a few wondered what kind of bird this is, while many advised the person in the video to not touch the animals in the wild. A user wrote, “Humans shouldn’t be touching wild animals. We carry diseases they can’t fight off.”

Another commented, “What kind of bird is this?”

So far the video has been played more than 534 thousand times.

Well, of course, this isn’t the first time that a wild animal has been caught camouflaging on any camera. Last year, a picture of an owl camouflaging at the forefront of the trunk of a tree left the internet stunned.

The owl not only camouflaged itself with the trunk of the tree but also with its branches. Honestly, if it kept its eyes closed one could never be able to decipher that there is an owl on that tree.

