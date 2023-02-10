Part 1 of Netflix’s ‘YOU’ Season 4 got rolling on Thursday with Penn Badgley returning as Joe Goldberg and Tati Gabrielle reprising the role of Marienne Bellamy from the previous season. Joe, the serial killer, was showcased in a different light in the latest season where he lives under the new identity of “Jonathan Moore", a university professor. While the plot maintained its originality and kept the audience surprised with twists and turns, fans have been missing Love’s presence in the show and they feel that it’s not the same without her!

Victoria Pedretti, who played Joe’s ‘Love’ interest in the second season, became the show stunner in the follow-up as she flipped the script around to ensure that her dream of having a perfect family doesn’t get shattered by Joe’s compulsive actions. Now, fans are missing the way Pedretti pulled off the character of a psychotic killer with extreme finesse and her departure feels no less than a void to viewers. This has Twitter brimming with posts for Love with her potential appearance in Part 2 keeping up the hype alive and existing!

see when u kill off the best character and try to continue the series it just doesn’t hit the same.. at all #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/fH56H5PZqc— َ (@sweetenerxem) February 9, 2023

No spoilers, but that was a dire half a season. They are really suffering from the lack of Victoria Pedretti/Love, because these new characters are just cartoonishly tedious. Even the villain was obvious. They’re going to have to ramp it up to make me give any fucks. #YouNetflix— Laura ✨ (@omgheylaura) February 10, 2023

Hearing all the spoilers about Love returning only for it basically to be a Joe hallucination #YouNetflix— ducky7goofy (@ducky7goofy) February 10, 2023

Praying it’s love texting him #YouNetflix — Jelly (@Angelica114500) February 10, 2023

Given that certain dead characters have made a comeback in YOU, fans are left wondering if it’d be the same with Love. They speculate if she actually died or somehow managed to survive to take revenge! However, much to fans’ dismay, show developer Sera Gamble addressed the theory and said, “We’ve done that before with Candace but you know, there were questions you could ask about that. I feel like you literally watch every second of her (Love) dying, right on the screen. I love that people will always have questions. That’s really satisfying to me as somebody who’s working with something and trying to surprise people." So, is that all for Love?

