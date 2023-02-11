‘You’ season 4 starring Penn Badgley has dropped on Netflix and it’s safe to say- no spoiler here- Joe Goldberg has certainly not changed his ways. Though Penn said earlier that this season would be different from the previous ones, Joe’s murderous streak has not gone anywhere. The actor has repeatedly spoken against people ‘thirsting’ over Joe, adding that even if he (Joe) were to find love, it would change nothing, since he’s a “f*****g murderer".

In an Instagram Reel, here’s Penn Badgley trying to train Joe Goldberg into not killing people. It hasn’t worked out for them. It’s like the one time Phoebe from ‘Friends’ tried teaching Joey French. Some causes are just doomed from the start. Despite Penn’s best efforts, Joe ends the session still being convinced that “she" (whoever she happens to be, depending on the season) “brought it on herself".

That’s Joe Goldberg for you. He thinks he’s better than others, has a terrific urge to “rescue" women but it somehow always ends in murder and nothing maybe even a little less drastic. But that’s not Joe’s fault, right? Right?

Spoilers ahead

In season 4, Joe has taken on the identity of one Professor Jonathan Moore and as usual, a series of murders springs from his web of deceptions. This time around, Joe is obsessed with a woman called Kate and inserts himself into her circle of filthy rich friends. His obsession with Marienne from season 3 had barely reduced when Kate shows up. However, it’s not just the women that Joe is obsessed with this season. There is also a killer on the loose- dubbed the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer- and it’s not Joe himself. Both of them get their fair share of murders and it remains to be seen which of the two emerges- umm- victorious?

The first five episodes of ‘You’ are now available for streaming on Netflix. If you have already binge watched them, then join us in awaiting the final episodes which are set to drop on March 9.

