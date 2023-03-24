Women’s cricket is slowly gaining momentum in India. The tremendous success of the ongoing Women’s Premier League reinforces that fact. Millions of fans of the sport in India have begun noticing and appreciating women cricketers more than often. Now, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared an impressive video of a young girl batting on a makeshift pitch. In the video, a young girl can be seen playing explosive shots. While sharing the video, the minister wrote, “My favourite is the ‘helicopter shot’, what’s your pick?” Mr Vaishnaw’s video has gained traction on social media with over six lakh views on the microblogging site. Many users are impressed with the girl and have expressed their delight in the comments section of the tweet. Some have also thanked the minister of railways for sharing the exciting video.

One user wrote, “Best wishes to the young and talented cricketer. May her dreams come true. Thanks for sharing the video of how she is hitting the helicopter shot, Honourable Union Cabinet Minister.”

Best wishes to young, talented cricketer her dream, come true Thanks for sharing video how she hitting helicopter cricketing shots honourable Union Cabinet Minister.@AshwiniVaishnaw— Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) March 23, 2023

The user added, “My pick is the bowler for his consistent line; length can be worked upon. Didn’t throw a single wide.”

My pick is the bowler for his consistent line; length can be worked upon…Didn’t throw a single wide…— Vaibhav (@v_rakheja) March 23, 2023

“Love the cover drive. Always a treat to watch. This girl’s got talent. Hope she has all the support she needs to get into the Indian team one day,” read one tweet.

Love the cover drive.. always treat to watch… This girl’s got talent.. Hope she has all the support she needs to get into the Indian team one day!!!— Murali Anantha (@Muananth) March 23, 2023

The young girl in the video has managed to impress many cricket lovers. Due to the rising popularity of women’s cricket in India, millions of young girls are looking at the game as a career option.

This is not the first time that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared an interesting video and won the hearts of Twitter users. Last week, he had tweeted an adorable video of a woman travelling with her beloved dog in an AC coach. “Indian Railways at your service 24×7,” he captioned the clip, originally posted by another page with the text: “Travelling in Indian trains is just awesome.”

Indian Railways at your service 24×7 https://t.co/YQTZ3phBZR— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 15, 2023

Under Ashwini Vaishnaw’s leadership, Indian Railways has improved drastically. Mr Vaishnaw is quite popular as he has been at forefront of the roll-out of the Vande Bharat Express.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here