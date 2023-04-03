Young Woman's Fashion in Metro Gets Criticised, Twitter Says, 'Mind Your Own Business'

Recently, a video of a woman on the Delhi metro wearing a bralette top and a mini skirt has been widely shared on social media. The video has generated a lot of discussions online, with some people criticising the woman for dressing inappropriately in public, while others have raised concerns about the person who filmed the video without her consent. The incident has also sparked a conversation about the need to respect people’s privacy and avoid judging others based on their fashion choices.

The video shows the woman sitting among other passengers on the metro with a backpack on her lap. As she gets up to walk towards the door, the person in front of her captures her on camera. The woman has been dubbed the “Delhi metro girl", with many users commenting on her clothing and some making fun of her fashion choices. However, others have expressed concerns about invading the woman’s privacy and the ethics of filming someone without their consent.

No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

One of the users who expressed their disapproval commented, “What is it? Some shooting going on? How can someone dress up like this in public place” Another user commented on the potential negative effects on young girls, questioning “If this is an example of WOMEN EMPOWERMENT, then alas our young generation GIRLS can be victim of such EMPOWERMENT.”

What is it? Some shooting going on? How can someone dress up like this in public place.— Rahul Singhॐ (@magnetar1234) April 1, 2023

#Shameless GirlViral Video and ImagesThis is the condition of #Delhi Metro train. Travelling with family and kids has become very difficult in Delhi Metro This is dangerous for the society, it should be punished, #Kejriwal #delhimetro #RCBvMI #ValueYourLife pic.twitter.com/ag2uDwW9c4 — PAYAL SHAHU (@PAYALSHAHU62) April 3, 2023

Another video of Delhi Metro.If this is an example of WOMEN EMPOWERMENT, then alas our young generation GIRLS can be victim of such EMPOWERMENT ‍♂️. #feministWelcome to Delhi metro….#delhimetro @OfficialDMRCGirls boys pic.twitter.com/TKkYu3yVEg— SHUBHAM ROSY (MI) (@Shubham10580046) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, another picture of a girl dressed in a similar fashion has surfaced, leading some to make comments like, “It’s the new trend, indicating start of new generation”. However, others have expressed concern about the impact of such clothing on public spaces, with one user saying, “Travelling with family and kids has become very difficult in Delhi Metro”.

It’s Democracy !Right of freedom !!— रक्षक (@sudhakarsindhu) April 3, 2023

How is anyone allowed to take videos without consent and putting up in social media??— Shantanu Sharma (@_sharmashantanu) April 1, 2023

It’s her choice what she wants to wear— Kaushal shankhalpura (@KShankhalpura) April 2, 2023

whats wrong in this video … she is not creting any nuisance or disturbing public ..— Unite Social Welfare Council (@USWC_India) April 1, 2023

On the other hand, some pointed out that the woman in the video was not causing any harm or nuisance, and her fashion choices should not be judged. One user asked, “What’s wrong in this video? She is not creating any disturbance or bothering the public.” Another user criticised the person who filmed the video without the woman’s permission, saying, “You filmed her without permission?”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here