What makes an artist is a question that has been hotly debated down the centuries. With the advent of Artificial Intelligence, the subject has become particularly contentious. Is it enough just to produce art for someone or something to be an artist? Should it have a message? Should it be able to communicate itself to the masses? What about art for art’s sake? A LinkedIn user has batted for broadening the definition of artistry in a viral post.

Vishal Dayama referred to someone else’s post who spoke about artists with a certain snobbishness as opposed to other professionals like doctors and engineers. “I have been working in the media industry for almost a decade now and so many people that I know of share this view. They somehow value themselves more than the guy who works in IT or bank. And I fail to understand why," Dayama wrote in his post.

While it’s certainly debatable which group of professionals- artists and others who are not traditionally considered artists- faces the shorter end of the stick when it comes to glorification, Dayama made some valid points about widening the definition of who an artist should be. “And by the way, if someone codes beautifully, they are an artist. If someone cures your pain by just fiddling with your muscles, they are an artist.

“In fact, anyone who does their job beautifully should be called an artist because they are expressing themselves through a medium which they have learned and studied and practiced their a***s off. They have worked hard to be called an engineer or doctor or banker. They have had their struggles too. And if you think that’s just another job, then so is yours," he wrote in his part of his post.

Dayama’s post was praised widely after it made its way onto Twitter.

Do you agree with Dayama’s take?

