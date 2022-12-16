YouTuber Discovers 'Toilet Bum Shower' at Qatar World Cup, Calls it 'Mankind's Best Invention'

Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber and social media influencer, David Vujanic recently discovered a handheld toilet jet spray in Qatar and ever since then, he is surprised as to how useful it is. He also expressed his concern about how western countries don’t use these. He has deemed it as the “best thing ever." Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Been using the toilet bum shower thing in qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the Uk/Europe. This is the best thing ever man."

Further he mentioned that he has used a bidet in France which is decent but again is too big. “This is a simple high pressure shower head, more functional and easily adaptable. Will be investing when back in london. My bum is very thankful," he wrote. Have a look at his tweet:

Been using the toilet bum shower thing in qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the Uk/Europe. This is the best thing ever man.— VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

I’ve used a bidet in France, it’s decent but it’s too big, this is a simple high pressure shower head, more functional and easily adaptable. Will be investing when back in london. My bum is very thankful.— VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

He was so impressed by the equipment that he also put an image of the same and wrote that he wants this printed on his T-shirt. “I want this image printed on a T Shirt…im now the self proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group…bum shower fanatics let’s gooo," he wrote. Here is the tweet:

I want this image printed on a T Shirt…im now the self proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group…bum shower fanatics let’s gooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fwb0BQE24H— VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

Ever since then, the tweet has blown up and garnered nearly 80K likes. “Best mankind’s invention. Ever," wrote a Twitter user as he shared an image. Another person wrote, “Spain, Portugal and Italy all use the bidet, France, Germany and UK there is nothing like that." Here are a few responses:

After visiting Egypt and Malaysia I’ve got this thing myself when renovating bathroom pic.twitter.com/vGgUP1pWpe— Anana Anana (@young_financier) December 14, 2022

Couldn't agree more. Bum guns are everywhere in Finland. Can adjust the temp and pressure according to personal preference and/or need. 😅 pic.twitter.com/4s43YBEcXR— jyrki.jorge.george (@JyrkiJorge) December 14, 2022

Or buy this: https://t.co/lKsF5hggAS— Q Hussain کمیل (@qhussain40) December 14, 2022

The Japanese is the best one. You can dry your bum as well with this. pic.twitter.com/5TCHnwujUJ— Billy Feraldy (@bilferaldy) December 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote, “Don’t know about other countries but in egypt most local people have it combined in the toilet so you don’t have to get your hand down there at all . You just turn water on (the blue line ) to get out from the point ( yellow line ) than you totally get up clean."

