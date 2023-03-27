YouTuber Zac Alsop had a granddad fake his way to the top of Fashion Week and not only did the elderly gentleman sail through it, but also he ended up getting featured on London Fashion Week’s official Instagram page and on Vogue! Ray Bull, 76, arrived with what is the definition of “rizz" on Twitter and wowed Zac and his friends with his personality.

Ray ‘Galeotti’ Bull then went on to different fashion shows where his confidence did not let anyone suspect that there might be an impostor among them. He made friends with models and posed for photographs with them like it was an everyday affair for him.

High fashion can be seriously weird and whimsical. Giving the capitalism in fashion a whole new meaning, Zac styled Ray with stuff he bought exclusively from Wish. They included things like slippers, googly eyes, a mini umbrella and more. In the end, Ray also gained admission into one of the most happening after parties of fashion week, bustling with A-list celebrities.

No one doubted whether or not Ray belonged there. The whole thing only points to the absurdity that goes on within the upper class strata of our society, with their rules and traditions being meaningless at best. Check out the full video here:

Here are Zac and Ray striking poses together:

“This shows how actually ridiculous high-fashion world is😂 You can buy some clothing stuff from the wish, then let your intrusive thoughts become in real perverting over clothes in the most possible hilarious way and then put them on. Nice job Zac👍," one viewer commented on YouTube. “Just goes to show that confidence is KEY. If you pretend you’re someone important, people will think you’re important. Cracking vid Zac and Ray," another said.

“Goddamn this is so ICONIC, I can‘t believe what you guys pulled again this time and I hope this video get‘s many more views. Most importantly it looks like you had loads of fun, and that‘s the most important thing. Truly hope we can see Ray in another video sometime!" Another commenter said.

Ray is also an actor and is available to be hired for projects. We think a ‘Zac and Ray Show’ would be pretty neat!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here