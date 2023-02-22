MS Dhoni is the heartthrob of every cricket fan who just admires him for his immense contribution to the game which has made him an irreplaceable and legendary player. Be it on or off the field, MSDians never miss a chance to rush towards their favourite cricketer just to meet him in person and if lucky enough, get his autograph. This golden opportunity was seized by YouTuber Flying Beast who recently got a bat signed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni! This has made fans jealous of the social media personality as they wished to cherish a similar moment with Captain Cool.

Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, took to Twitter to share the big news with his online fam. He posted a picture of a cricket bat exclusively signed by the CSK captain and wrote, “Dream Poora kar diya….(MS Dhoni) sir ne (He fulfilled my dream)". His dream-come-true moment made every single MSDian yearn for the exact instance with some of them even joking about getting it auctioned to which Mr. Taneja replied, “Anmol hai…(It’s precious).

Sir neelami kar do please ♥️♥️— Anmol tripathi (@Anmoltr39617822) February 21, 2023

Anmol hai…— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) February 21, 2023

Don’t flex Gaurav bhaiya, I hate you,” wrote a die-hard MSD fan while another one commented, “Bigger than You tube’s Diamond play button.” Some even requested him to make a Vlog with MS Dhoni as one of them mentioned, “Vlog with MSD? Please”. “Release the video,” said the other.

Don’t flex Gaurav bhaiya☹️, I hate you— Sujal (@Sujal_Pandey07) February 21, 2023

Sir mujhe dedo ye bat— Krish (@Krish0203Op) February 21, 2023

Vlog with MSD? Please— Titu (@TituTweets_) February 21, 2023

My 2 most fav legends of all time in one frame. Thanks to social media power what makes it possible.— mayank arora (@Mayankaroraaa) February 21, 2023

Gaurav Bhai bat muze gift kar do ye wali — ⁷ (@alonerforlife_) February 21, 2023

One such user also posted a clip of the YouTuber meeting MS Dhoni at a shoot where he took his autograph. Not just that, the lucky man was offered a special hug from Captain Cool. While his happiness knew no bounds, he went on to touch the cricket legend’s feet to take his blessings. What a wow moment!

Two inspiration in one frame pic.twitter.com/1SzYyAEf4w— Ankit YADAV (@myselfankit_) February 21, 2023

Earlier, pilot and fitness expert Gaurav Taneja drew a large Indian map in the air on January 26, 2023, under his mission called ‘Aasman Mein Bharat’. He flew for 350 kilometres in three hours to achieve the feat. “We created History, the largest map of Bharat . Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a 350 km long map. Aapke support aur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha. #AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay,” read the caption of his Twitter post.

