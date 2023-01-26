YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Draws Largest Map of India By Flying Plane on Republic Day

On India’s 74th Republic day, Pilot, Youtuber, and fitness expert Gaurav Taneja drew a large Indian map in the air under his mission called ‘Aasman Mein Bharat’. He flew for 350 kilometres in 3 hours to creat India’s map. Taking to Twitter, he shared his achievement. He wrote, “We created History, the largest map of Bharat . Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a 350 km long map. Aapke support aur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha. #AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay." He was accompanied by his wife Captain Ritu Rathee, who he had tagged in the post.

‘Aasman Mein Bharat’ mission is Gaurav’s initiative to manifest his journey as a pilot. This mission is also a tribute to the nation and an attempt to take India to its peak level. Have a look at the post:

We created History, the largest map of Bharat .Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a, 350 Km long map..Aapke support auur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha..#AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay @captriturathee pic.twitter.com/EtGMw2ZeHy— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) January 26, 2023

The post has gathered 1 million views. “Great work on Republic Day but you forgot the Andaman & Nicobar Islands which are as important as other parts of India," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, Wow…Gaurav ji, Congratulations to you and Ritu ji for such a feat…superb. Salute. Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi began with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag as per tradition, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Among the many firsts this time were - an all-woman marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, the ceremonial salute with 105-mm Indian field guns, and Agniveers from the first batch of the new armed forces recruitment scheme.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India’s Republic Day celebrations. Sisi, as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here