YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary received backlash on social media after he vlogged his grandfather’s funeral and posted the video on his channel. In the clip, he could be seen casually talking to kids and everyone around who were present at the last rites. He even captured the rituals and highlighted how his ‘Nanaji’ lived a ‘long life with no regrets’. The vlog posted three days ago has received over 105K views on YouTube with several users offering their condolences to the family.

On the other hand, a Twitter user took a screengrab of Chaudhary’s video blog that was titled ‘NANAJI KO AAKHIRI SHRADDHANJALI’ and shared it on the platform to express his dismay over the ‘Content Creator’. He even posted the thumbnail of Chaudhary’s vlog that was inserted in the first place and showed the YouTuber with a snap of the funeral ceremony going on in the backdrop. He later changed the thumbnail with his picture instead. Thus, online users criticised him for transcending boundaries in the name of ‘Content’ without due consideration of what is worth capturing and sharing on the internet.

CoNtEnT CrEaToR pic.twitter.com/vpwnmydKs8— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) March 20, 2023

Watch the original ‘funeral’ vlog:

“He can also say that subscribe to the channel for the peace of Nanaji’s soul,” commented a user while another one exclaimed, “Cringe pro Max”. Some even pointed out that the YouTuber who condemned such vlogs in the past ended up doing the same. A user even posted a glimpse of how Chaudhary called out a man who captured his father’s mourning ceremony and criticised him for using it as an ‘opportunity’ to create content. Is history repeating itself? “Irony is he roasted a girl for doing the same,” revealed the third user.

Nana ji jaate jaate bhi content de gaye. — Dr. JANGO (@doctor_jango) March 20, 2023

Irony hori ji bhot bhayankar pic.twitter.com/4gk3SK9wmj— AMan yaDav (@being_amanyadav) March 20, 2023

YouTubers when they get stomach infection pic.twitter.com/Vq9D3IVpFh— Vimal Chhadva (@vimsicle) March 20, 2023

Cringe pro Max— Pandya Bau (@navneeljoshi) March 20, 2023

Irony is he roasted a girl for doing the same — Walter White (@WalterWhitePbks) March 20, 2023

Earlier, a video of a girl making a vlog of her father’s ‘shraadh’ went viral on social media. She could be seen telling her followers what she eats on that day to pay homage to her deceased father. The clip traumatised internet users who expressed their disappointment over the disturbing piece of ‘content’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here