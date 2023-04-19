YouTuber MrBeast Gives Away Clothes Worth $2 Million, 13 Tons of Food to People in Need

YouTuber MrBeast has, as part of his latest philanthropic project, given away clothes worth $2,700,000 to people in need. In a video posted to his Beast Philanthropy channel on YouTube, MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson spoke about how much waste is generated from overproduced clothes that end up getting dumped in landfills, causing environmental hazards. The YouTuber thus came up with an initiative to have $2,700,000 worth of unused and overproduced clothes donated to people of the Hopi tribe who live in northeastern Arizona.

MrBeast gathered the clothes with the help of massive donations made by Champion and The Ridge. With the help of his team and resources, MrBeast then had the clothes donated to the Hopi people. The video further explained that the Hopi people live in an extremely inaccessible location. They struggle to keep themselves warm during the winter months and also suffer from major food insecurity.

In an effort to help out some more, MrBeast also donated 13 tons of fresh and non-perishable food items to the Hopi community. This, he said, would help them stave off the food shortage to an extent by providing them 25,000 nutritious meals. Afterwards, MrBeast, with the help of other organisations, also donated clothes to people in need in Detroit and all the way over here in India.b

Watch MrBeast’s full video here:

MrBeast asked people to comment “I’m not a bad person" if they watched the video till the end. Proceeds from the video would, according to him, help him fund more philanthropic projects. Donation links were also provided to help the Hopi people.

“Maybe I’m a bad person but I still watched the video until the end. I’m [grateful] Jimmy has the heart to do something so many just simply won’t," one person commented under the YouTube video. “I’m Indian and live in Canada but really thank you so much Jimmy for helping so many of my people. It means more than you know. And I did watch the whole video so you can help more people with your amazing mission," reads another comment.

“To everyone making up the team of Beast Philanthropy. You people forever earned my respect. You give things to people who [need] them the most, it’s kind of sad to see that things we take for granted are things other people can’t have," another person wrote.

