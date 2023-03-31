YouTuber MrBeast Surprises Waitress With A Car As A Tip

YouTube star MrBeast is known for his videos featuring over-the-top stunts and extravagant giveaways, and this time he has taken his generosity to the next level. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recently gave a waitress a brand-new car as a tip, after finding out that she had none to get to work every day. The waitress, whose name is Amy, was approached by Donaldson after finishing his meal. He asked her what was the biggest tip she had ever gotten? Amy replied $50 (about Rs 4 thousand). To this, the YouTuber asked if she had ever been tipped with a car before.

At first, she thought he was joking, but he assured her he was serious. Donaldson then took Amy outside and showed her the brand-new car waiting for her. The young woman was overcome with emotion as she received the keys to her new car. “Amy’s been getting to work without a car for months, thanks to you we changed that, “read the caption. The clip was shared on Instagram.

It quickly went viral, with many people praising him for his generosity. People appreciated how he is always finding ways to use his wealth to help others, often giving away large sums of money to people in need or helping them out in other ways possible. “My dude casually out here restoring my faith in humanity,” wrote a user.

“I’m gonna purposefully live near this man and go to a Walmart of something every day,” read another comment.

“Tipping a car is only enough for a story or a small post for MrBeast now. Most YouTubers can’t afford a big YouTube video with a car giveaway and he casually does it for a short story post lol,” a user comment.

Recently, Jimmy Donaldson changed the lives of 1,000 visually impaired individuals. According to CNN, he paid for cataract surgeries for people who were blind or almost blind and couldn’t afford the medical procedure. Some of the participants also received cash and other donations. Jeff Levenson, an ophthalmologist and surgeon, conducted the first set of surgeries.

Levenson’s “The Gift of Sight" initiative offered them free cataract surgeries to individuals who are legally blind due to their impairment. Initially, the surgeries were performed on 40 individuals. Then, Levenson introduced MrBeast to SEE International, a non-profit organization that assisted him in reaching out to more people. As a result, 1000 surgeries were performed across various countries such as Namibia, Jamaica, Vietnam, Honduras, Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, and Mexico.

