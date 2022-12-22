YouTuber Pulls Prank At Apple Store, Tries Buying iPhone 14 With 1.5 Lakh 1-Rupee Coins

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, surfing YouTube has become the favourite pastime for people around the world. Even after the lockdown has passed, people have continued to surf the platform and made it one of their top choices for entertainment. A YouTuber showed up at an Apple showroom and bought an iPhone 14 with 1.5 lakh coins.

The incident was reported to have occurred in Rajasthan where a man purchased an iPhone 14 with 1.5 lakh 1-rupee coins. The video has gone viral on YouTube because of the YouTuber’s unique act. Amit Sharma, the owner of the channel Crazy XYZ, even got into a fight with the store owner for the same. By the end of the video, it was revealed that it was just a joke he did for YouTube.

The video starts with Amit and his friend showing the 1.5 lakh coins to the viewers. They collect the coins in plastic tubs, bags, etc. Amit then discusses payment with the store owner after purchasing an iPhone 14 and presents the shopkeeper with the coins when he asks Amit for the payment. The shopkeeper is shocked to see so many coins and an argument immediately breaks out between the shopkeeper and Amit.

Amit requests the shopkeeper to keep Rs 84,000 and return the remaining amount to him. The shopkeeper argues that he doesn’t have time to count so many coins and Amit eventually takes the phone after making an online payment. He then reveals to the shopkeeper it was all a prank.

Posted 4 days ago (December 8) on YouTube, the video has gathered over 55 lakh views and more than 3.74 lakh likes. People took a dig at the YouTuber and some even appreciated him for pulling the prank successfully.

A user commented, “Imagine if YouTube gave all the money he earned in coins. He would go nuts.”

Another user wrote, “Let’s all appreciate the content this man and his crew make. It’s just a Masterpiece, imagine what he’s going to be doing in the future.”

