YouTubers/pranksters Niko Omilana and JiDion have been engaged in a “menace-off" wherein they try to pull off elaborate, impossible (except for them) pranks. Niko recently challenged JiDion to sneak a painting of himself (JiDion) into the French Louvre, right next to the Mona Lisa. Before JiDion, Niko had managed to pull it off himself as well. Well, JiDion did not lose to him, either.

It took heist-level detailed planning to accomplish it, but JiDion, with the help of his accomplices, managed to not only sneak in a painting of himself- the “Clapped Lisa" right next to the Mona Lisa- but also created a whole spectacle around it. Unsuspecting crowds gathered around the painting to take photos with it. A tour guide also rattled off some made-up history about the Clapped Lisa to JiDion himself.

When things went a little too far, security had to intervene. JiDion did not leave it at that. To take the prank a notch higher, he also decided to take the painting along with him. He ripped it straight off the wall and walked away with it. The French police- on roller blades- intervened and arrested him. JiDion was detained for a day. Even though Niko made a “Free Jid, French police are mid" sign and protested, it wasn’t really necessary.

JiDion was freed the next morning.

“Props to Jid for making the cameramen leave so that he was the only one in trouble. Says a lot about him," one YouTube commenter wrote. “The tour guide confidently casually make up the fake story makes me actually believe in her [sic]," another said. “This guy could easily be the best gang or mafia leader ever. His plans are flawless all the time," reads another comment. “Big up to the tour guide to come up with a whole backstory of the painting and delivering the story with such confidence," yet another said.

In a somewhat similar prank, YouTuber Zac Alsop also recently managed to fake a granddad’s way to the “top" of fashion week and obviously, there were no arrests involved. Ray Bull, the iconic grandpa in question, was featured on London Fashion Week’s official Instagram page and also in a Vogue article.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here