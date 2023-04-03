YouTuber Shocks People By Walking On Water, Prank Goes Viral

Walking on water is a classic trick used by magicians over years. While it is actually impossible for humans to perform the task, they’ve manipulated their way to pull off the classic stunt several times. Many have engineered ways to successfully walk on water using a little trickery with a lot of planning and a showman’s spirit. Now, YouTuber Airrack recently managed to use the trick to prank people at a lakeside park. In a new segment of recreating old classic pranks on his channel, Eric Decker created a secret platform under the lake water that allowed him to walk on water quite effortlessly.

With the park being swamped with people, Eric entered the premises playing a VR game that already appeared funny to many. He then staged himself accidentally doing the impossible task while continuing the game, shocking everyone. Most of them couldn’t believe what was happening and some even broke into a fit of laughter. He played the prank multiple times with the help of his friends, each set in a different plot but at the same location. If the reaction of people were anything to go by, it seems they were quite amused and entertained. Watch the video here:

This wasn’t the only prank he had up his sleeve, the first illusion was showing him fall down a three-story building. Eric invites people under the guise of shooting a commercial for pizza sauce. While the prep begins, the YouTuber pretends to go upstairs when he actually makes his way down. Inside, the invited people shoot the video when their attention is grabbed by a human- figure falling off the building. In reality, it was a fake model of a human but upon collision, the mannequin is switched by Eric. He gets up pretending to be in agony and is brought back inside the house. The prank doesn’t end there, the prank victims are irked more when they hear the fake sounds of the shattering of his bones until they find out they’ve been fooled.

One more illusion takes place at a restaurant when he arranges a staged person to be sent out flying and choked magically during a fake fight. The first attempt at the prank doesn’t work leading the situation to become embarrassing for the people involved. But the YouTuber rectifies his mistake and makes the prank a success again. The people in the restaurant were quite perplexed to register what had occurred but they were soon informed it was just a prank.

The last illusion consisted of Eric faking his death in front of his crew members. He pretends to walk inside a bathroom but in reality, he soon exits the place from a secret backdoor. The crew believes they’re preparing for their next plan to prank people when the bathroom blows up leaving them in utter shock.

The video has amassed over 4.6 million views in just a day, leaving his subscriber entertained. A user reacted, “I was dying when the force didn’t work.” Another agreed, “That scene where the machine failed and Mack just stood there with his hand out was the best moment of this video.”

One more joined, “12 minutes of unparalleled entertainment. I literally laughed through this whole video. Great job. Literally got me smiling over here Eric.” Meanwhile, a user shared, “Seriously this guy always comes up with stupid, yet amazing and entertaining videos… I love it.” Another demanded, “This needs to be a regular series this is too funny.”

