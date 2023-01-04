YouTuber Speed Just Discovered Virat Kohli and Desis are Having a Field Day With it

YouTuber IShowSpeed or Speed just discovered Virat Kohli and Desi Twitter is having a field day with it. He also happened to watch cricket for the first time and did not think much of it. In fact, he said that it appeared to be the “easiest sport in the world" to him. That led him down the path of discovering Kohli as he Googled the best cricketers in the world and the star cricketer appeared on top of the list. He also reacted to Kohli hitting out a six and said it looked “so easy" to do, predictably not to the pleasure of Indian viewers.

Shortly after, a clip of Speed texting Kohli on Instagram has been going viral. He sent the cricketer a voice note over Instagram DMs calling him a legend and asking for a reply because he (Speed) might die tomorrow.

Speed texting Virat Kohli on insta pic.twitter.com/OcbMuIFM4B— VJ ⚓ (@Vj_one8) January 2, 2023

“Bro was kind of shocked to see that this man got more followers than Neymar and Lebron," one Twitter user wrote. “He ain’t going to text him back," another tweeted. Most people couldn’t get past the way the YouTuber pronounced Kohli’s name which sounded something like “why-rat".

Bro was kind of shocked to see that this man got more followers than neymar and Lebron— R. (@stormsurge_18) January 3, 2023

why-rat kholi— Neel Thakur (@zipyourmouth) January 3, 2023

He ain't going to text him back— Fₐᵢzₐₙ (@Hum_safar_) January 3, 2023

Y rat Kohli — K (@VamosVirat18) January 3, 2023

Speed’s YouTube channel has over 15 million subscribers. Darren Watkins Jr, the guy behind the alias, rose to popularity with his gaming livestreams.

Under the ‘YouTubers appearing to find out about stuff’ banner (and not just things that are easily Googleable), an Australian YouTuber, Brodie Moss, recently visited the ‘forgotten islands’ in Northern Vanuatu and met an indigenous island tribal. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a video of the same. The video was shot at Kwakéa Island which is home to a caucasian man who Moss refers to merely as Brett. He deemed this visit as the ‘most wild experience of his life.’ He uploaded the entire vlog on his YouTube page.

