People are stunned by the beauty of nature every once in a while and want to capture it in their cameras. While it is hard to replicate the exquisiteness of these creations, the moon is the hardest to click a photo of. Perhaps because it is so far away, no camera can ever do it justice, until now. What always turns into a weird white blob in photos, can now be replicated with precision. That is if you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who focuses on technology in his videos, shared a demonstration on Twitter. He took a 100x photo of the moon and it could not have been more perfect.

I don’t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you pic.twitter.com/IIe33Vr6rI— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 7, 2023

Social media users were stunned by how detailed the snap turned out to be. Many remarked that all their moon photos are extremely poor in quality. Yet if there was one response that perfectly summed up all that the Internet was feeling, it was the response from the Twitter boss himself. Elon Musk, who is known to interact with users, left a single-word response. “Wow,” he wrote.

Wow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2023

Another user wrote, “If it’s not doing that thing where it swaps out the moon with a stock photo of the moon then that’s goddamn impressive lol.”

If it’s not doing that thing where it swaps out the moon with a stock photo of the moon then that’s goddamn impressive lol— Brad Asa (@brad_asa) February 7, 2023

A few users shared snaps of their own. One user tweeted a photo of the moon captured during the eclipse. The super-detailed click showed barely a quarter of the moon visible clearly. They wrote, “I did that with my S21 Ultra last year during an eclipse.”

I did that with my S21 Ultra last year during an eclipse. pic.twitter.com/qQndmJ8IDb— Stuart Duncan (@autismfather) February 7, 2023

Marques Brownlee gained traction over social media for his technology-focused YouTube channel MKBHD. From drones to smartphones, Brownlee shares reviews of everything related to gadgets. In 2021, he made it to the Under 30 list on Forbes. He has interviewed tech icons such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk. It was Musk, himself, who selected Brownlee’s video as the winner of a nationwide contest to promote his company Tesla’s new Model S electric car, reported Forbes.

