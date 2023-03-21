Are you ready for a flavour explosion? Brace yourself because the latest food combo trend will take your taste buds on a wild ride. Sweet chikki, a traditional Indian sweet made of jaggery and nuts, has gotten a spicy chutney makeover, and the results are a culinary experiment. The user who shared the video on Instagram, let it be known that taste preferences may vary. At first glance, the idea of pairing chikki with chutney might seem unusual, but it is a fun combination that perfectly balances sweet and spicy flavours. The sweetness of chikki is a perfect complement to the boldness of tangy chutney, making it a great alternative to traditional sweet and savoury snacks.

This quirky food combo trend has gained traction on social media, and it is quickly becoming the talk of the town among foodies. It is easy to see why; the contrasting flavours of sweet chikki and spicy chutney were a harmonious and flavourful balance that is hard to resist for the user who shared it. For other users, this might not be the best idea after all. They liked the sweet as it was. “What’s happening in the food zone? Chikki has to be sweet… What is the logic to making bhel or chat of it? Please respect food authenticity,” wrote a user.

“These stunts are performed under skilled artists. Do not try this at home. Stay alert stay safe,” joked another user.

A comment read, “Achi khaasi chikki ka toh murder hi kar diya… Abhi yehi dekhna baki reh gaya tha… (Chikki was good enough, you have murdered it. Only this was left to be seen.)”

This savoury and sweet food combo is not the only thing catching attention of the foodies. Previously the recipe of omelette chowmein had gone viral. This bold culinary test is creating a sensation in the food industry, but it’s not recommended for those who are not willing to take risks. Sikandar bhai, a street vendor, is the mastermind behind this audacious recipe, and he’s always ready to challenge the norms. A video of him preparing this innovative dish has gone viral on Instagram, where he expertly blends chowmein with eggs, creating a plate full of savory delicacies that will leave you astonished.“Sikandar bhai ki omelette wali chowmein (Sikandar bhai’s omelette chowmein),” read the caption.

This dish has caused quite a stir amongst foodies. Some are even going as far as thinking of it as a food disaster.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here