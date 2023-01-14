Zaouli: World's 'Most Difficult Dance' Has Internet Calling it Perfect Workout, Here's Why

Grooving to the beats of your favourite song can be a perfect workout. While everyone would love to put their best foot forward, some moves certainly look harder than others. Yet the one taking the crown is the dance from the central Ivory Coast. The traditional dance of the Guro people known as Zaouli has been titled the world’s most impossible dance. A Twitter user shared a clip of the enchanting movements and the internet is all for it. Adorning their traditional costume and elaborate mask, this dance is showing off some epic foot movements. While the song used in the clip is not the original song used during Zaouli, nothing is diminishing the wow factor of the dance. Check it out here:

The one question that kept popping up was how the dancer was able to keep his upper body as stable as he did. Social media users wondered with leg movements as fast as he was doing, it seemed near impossible to be that still with the upper body. “Are there any videos floating around with the original soundtrack? I have no idea how he keeps his head and eyes so stable. An Abrams tank would be impressed,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, “Amazing dance but as a musicologist it’s a shame you would switch out the music like that. The authentic music is much more interesting.”

A few others were sure that this would make the perfect cardio workout. A tweet read, “Good for cardio to even attempt this dancing.”

Zaouli is a traditional mask dance performed by the Guro people of Côte D’Ivoire. It has been created in the 1950s, which is pretty recent compared to many dance forms. The traditional dance is inspired by two masks: the Blou and the Djela. It is also known as Djela lou Zaouli, which means Zaouli, the daughter of Djela. People will always witness this dance being performed by men, but Zaouli is a homage to feminine beauty. UNESCO has mentioned that in the Guro communities, this dance is performed at celebrations, special events, inter-village festivals, and even funerals.

The dance is meant to bring together sculpture (the mask), weaving (the costume), music (the band and song) and dance. Zaouli has seven types of masks. All have a specific legend attached to them.

