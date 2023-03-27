Zayn Malik's Tweet From 2010 For Selena Gomez Goes Viral Amid Dating Rumours

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have been painting the town red with their romance rumours. An eyewitness saw them on a dinner date together, reports Entertainment Tonight. The report further mentioned that the duo spent some quality time together at SoHo in New York City after their dinner. A source told that they walked inside the restaurant holding hands. Now, amid all of these dating rumours, an old tweet of Zayn has gone viral. The tweet is from 2010 and it is for his alleged girlfriend Selena Gomez. Have a look:

The tweet is nothing controversial, just a simple ‘hey’, but it has for sure sent netizens into a frenzy. “boy made it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “If I hey someone today am I going to date them in 12.5 years too." Here are a few responses:

@ sanity hey 🙂 (Only 13 years away- tick tock.) https://t.co/g6uNf7lLzI— Maryam (@_fairytales___) March 27, 2023

So this is how you manifest now https://t.co/dyCgVQIp2l— nini (@1vinhoes) March 27, 2023

Never hate just wait for your turn https://t.co/VhbGoG5NU1— USUS erolliseroll (@ea7mysh0rts) March 27, 2023

They say ALL A MAN CAN DO IS HOPE https://t.co/lDRXc9K49T— USUS GreatLabii (@Lab1_S) March 27, 2023

The eyewitness, in the report, also claimed that they kissed at one point during their apparent dinner date. “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," reportedly revealed the source.

The speculations of their romance first began when a TikTok user shared a video containing texts from one of her hostess friends. She explained that she and her friend work at a hot celebrity spot. During their conversation, the friend wrote, “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

Also, neither Selena Gomez nor Zayn Malik has publicly addressed the speculations by confirming or denying them.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here