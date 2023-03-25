CHANGE LANGUAGE
Zeenat Aman Turns 'Meme-at' on Instagram, Shares Favourite Memes of Herself

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 14:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Zeenat Aman shares favourite memes of herself. (Credits: Instagram/@thezeenataman; @bollymeme)

Zeenat Aman shared her favourite Zeenat Aman memes on Instagram. The iconic actress is feeling a little 'Meme-at Aman' today.

Zeenat Aman’s Instagram debut was one for the history books. The actress arrived onto the platform- mostly dominated by youngsters- with effortless coolness, winning hearts with her thoughtful, detailed posts. With her latest post, she has also proven that she isn’t afraid of a few memes made at her expense. She turned ‘Meme-at Aman’ on Instagram today, sharing her personal favourite ‘Zeenat Aman memes’.

“I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and it’s workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!" Aman wrote in a wholesome caption.

She asked fans to share more memes of herself if they happened to have them. She also made it a point to carefully credit the meme pages from which she had taken them. “The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amit ji’s profile, though I’m not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post," she wrote.

We stan a funny queen.

“You’re iconic!! That’s it. Period . Lots of love and good wishes always have loved your work your persona always," actress Chitrangda Singh commented. “Memes are a lot of fun. But how assuredly sexy is that picture of yours in the last one! Stunning," commented filmmaker Tanuja Chandra.

Fans were equally charmed. “We stan Meme-at Aman," wrote one Instagram user. “That she finds it necessary and pertinent to quote the source of meme, my god her standards and diligence," another wrote. “Having you on Instagram is the highlight of the year," commented yet another user.

In a world full of curated images, Aman’s posts come as a breath of fresh air.

