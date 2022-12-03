Zepto Delivery Executive Molests Consumer in Mumbai’s Khar Area, Online Complaint Gets Him Arrested

Grocery-delivery applications and websites offer people a platform where they can place orders and get groceries delivered to them in the minimum time possible. While they ensure about services delivered to the consumers at an ease, many cases of inappropriate behaviour of delivery agents come to the fore that makes it difficult for customers to believe in the websites. Such was the case of a Zepto delivery executive who tried molesting a consumer when he came to deliver the order at her place in Mumbai’s Khar area.

The horrific incident occurred on November 30 when Sabeena, a girl residing in Mumbai’s suburban area of Khar, ordered groceries through Zepto that afternoon. The delivery agent, identified as Shahzade Shaikh, attempted to record her video when she was trying to make the payment. Having spotted him videotaping her, Sabeena asked him to delete the video to which he refused and tried storming her inside the house. As per the victim’s statement, “…he pushed me and held my hand, started misbehaving with me, and abused me.”

Shaikh allegedly mistreated her which made her run toward the kitchen and call for the security guard who came to her rescue. Sabeena, who was saved by her security, took to Instagram to share the incident and questioned Zepto about its safety and security measures. She wrote, “my security saved me yesterday imagine what if my security wasn’t there? I legit don’t even have safety at my home? How can I trust any online platform after this? Zepto, is this how you guys provide customer service? Seriously? This incident happened at my doorstep in Khar west, Mumbai. Zepto, I don’t know how many women are facing this issue because of your delivery guys like this.”

Zepto replied to Sabeena and commented, “Hi Sabeena, We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies. We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts.”

Hi Sabeena,We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies.We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts. — Zepto Cares (@zeptocares) December 1, 2022

However, Sabeena also stated how the Zepto officials tried to compromise the matter with them. She also filed a complaint against Shaikh by tweeting about the same.

If reports are to be believed, the delivery guy was from Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district on Thursday. A case has also been registered against the accused under section 354 (molestation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, state reports.

