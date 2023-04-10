ZoMaito or ZoMaato? Zomato's Creative Question Has Desis Debating on Twitter

Zomato’s recent ad campaign comes with a creative twist and it’s got Twitter talking. The point of contention? The pronunciation of the brand name: ‘ZoMaito’ vs ‘ZoMaato’. Which way do you pronounce it? In a hilariously unhinged ad, people are shown taking up arms and tearing each other apart over the pronunciation. CEO Deepinder Goyal also started a Twitter poll asking people which way they pronounce the brand’s name.

While Goyal himself is Team ZoMaato, Zomato’s official Twitter handle replied to his tweet, writing, “hard to believe that you don’t know your company is called zoMaito." Twitter, of course, is waging war over it as well. Moreover, people have been praising the creativity of the campaign.

hard to believe that you don't know your company is called zoMaito— zomato (@zomato) April 8, 2023

Zomato posted a video on their twitter yesterday, and people love it. Why? Because we've all been there. It's relatable. It's funny. It's accurate. Check for yourself ⤵️https://t.co/0wzerez9NX — Shweta Moghe (@shwetam99) April 9, 2023

What an incredible ad. So many levels to how brilliant this is. Well done. https://t.co/DGOrdRTozF— Praveen Gopal Krishnan (@peegeekay) April 8, 2023

This is clever advertising as it gets you thinking and talking as to how you pronounce the word. In the process, brand name has been repeated over 3 dozen times. Does make you recall and remember it. https://t.co/3u4LEaYAIn — Tejas Mehta (@itejasmehta) April 9, 2023

Banger ad by ZoMaito https://t.co/rDmMnDI8eh— चाट मसाला | Khadoos Jasoos (@_MaahiWay_) April 9, 2023

Very creative!#India do vote, I really want to know what is it called https://t.co/r7UynLfC52— Prabal Singh (@PrblSing) April 8, 2023

Zomato recently also cashed in on the Desi paparazzi’s hilarious antics at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. It was attended by a host of international celebrities like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland. The paparazzi mispronounced their names in endearing ways, spoke to them in Marathi and gave them creative nicknames. Alluding to that, Zomato posted a photo of two coffee cups labelled “Jhendaya" and “Tom Homecoming".

