Zomato, Blinkit and Netflix's Wordplay War in Billboard Collaboration is Marketing Genius

The world of marketing is thriving right now. Brands like Zomato, Swiggy, Netflix, and Blinkit, usually come up with new ways of promoting their products. Recently, one interesting collaboration took place between Blinkit, Zomato and Netflix and it is going viral on social media. The apps tweaked Bollywood film’s dialogue and started a hilarious wordplay. It was started by Blinkit and Zomato. Very soon, the streaming app also joined in. The billboard ads are a spin on the 2022 Bollywood movie Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s dialogue.

Grocery delivery service Blinkit’s billboard reads, “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)", the slogan on Zomato’s billboard reads, “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it)."

After this came Netflix, the slogan of the app read, “Wednesday mangoge, Friday denge." Have a look at the picture:

It's a great day to go out and look at billboards pic.twitter.com/JKoAmDHwEc— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 3, 2023

It does not stop here. The app also took the wordplay to comments. “Binge watch karoge, Popcorn hum la denge," wrote Blinkit. To this, Netflix replied, “Recommended for us: Hum Aapke Hain Corn." Zomato, on the other hand, wrote, “yup, it’s a ‘Wednesday’ after all." To this, Netflix replied, “She would give you a big hand for this collab."

Have a look at the responses:

Recommended for us: Hum Aapke Hain Corn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2023

She would give you a big hand for this collab pic.twitter.com/NHBiCLYLmV— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2023

Paise khatam hone lage, toh savings hum kra denge!— GrabOn (@GrabOnIn) January 4, 2023

Zero forex markup mangoge, Niyo Global denge — Niyo Solutions Inc. (@theniyo) January 4, 2023

Doodh and kheer dono denge- Swiggy and Instamart— Aastik Koshta (@AastikK) January 4, 2023

@ola should not stay back in the race. pic.twitter.com/ROtBKbuXpx— Shabaz Khan (@randomtaging) January 4, 2023

Many other brands also hopped in.

