Zomato CEO Called Out For Saying 'No Work-Life Balance' in New Job Postings on LinkedIn

Everyone is aware of the layoff season that has approached but not many know that amid a shortage of jobs, few firms are hiring. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently posted about nearly 800 job openings at the food delivery firm. Taking to LinkedIn, he shared the job role description for each position. However, what has angered people on the internet was the description of Chief of Staff to CEO. He said, “24*7 job where the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won’t work."

“Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread," read the caption of the LinkedIn post.

“Chief of Staff roles can be modern day slavery at toxic companies. It’s also interesting how he chose to share this JD in this particular environment. A clear “screw you” to employees," wrote a Twitter user.

“"This is a 24×7 job, and the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won’t work" - are you serious? The very fact that you’re openly marketing this toxic JD on your LinkedIn feed shoes exactly what’s wrong with your company and why people shouldn’t be applying there. Treat employees like humans and not slaves. Also, before asking employees to have high IQ+EQ that is beyond “good enough", maybe the person who wrote this as well as the one who approved this need to improve theirs? Just a suggestion," wrote a LinkedIn user in the comment section.

Another person wrote, “Declined an offer from Zomato couple of months ago for the same toxic mindset that everyone in this company shares. The interviewer was eating while taking the interview (professional ethics) and asked me to available 7 days a week (24*7). This isn’t generating employment in the country, this is generating slavery and inviting mental health diseases."

Under which laws is this company registered? There must be a 48 working hours limit or face fines? https://t.co/R9t40jOiW4— K(🙄) (@monteskw) January 24, 2023

Chief of Staff roles can be modern day slavery at toxic companies.It’s also interesting how he chose to share this JD in this particular environment. A clear “screw you” to employees. https://t.co/Bu0cKDsPgx — Sushant Koshy (@sushantkoshy) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Goyal turned delivery executive for the online food delivery platform on New Year’s Eve. Turning into the company’s foot soldier for the eve, Goyal delivered multiple orders the first of which was interestingly at the company’s office. Tweeting a picture of himself out delivering the order, he tweeted, “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut!" Goyal also updated his Twitter bio to read “delivery boy Zomato and blinkit."

The Zomato CEO delivered three more orders on a hectic day before returning to the officer. Goyal revealed one of the orders that he delivered was to an elderly couple celebrating their new year’s eve with their grandchildren.

Deepinder Goyal claimed that the orders were not “slowing down". In another tweet, he said that the orders delivered by the company on December 31 alone were more than the combined orders in the first 3 years of our food delivery service. “Fun fact: orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service," Goyal’s tweet read.

