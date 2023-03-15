Since artificial intelligence is taking over the world, it seemed only right that the multinational food delivery company, Zomato, joins the bandwagon and shares its version of ‘AI’ tools. They are never the ones to shy away from the quirky play on words. The food giant captioned their post, “AI hacks that everyone should know.” As expected of Zomato, the post was anything but your average marketing. From chAI to mAIn course, the restaurant aggregator shared how 5 simple AI tools are perfect to give that daily boost we all so need. All the beloved tea lovers would agree when Zomato said “chAI” is the perfect AI tool to get those practical solutions in for complex issues in minutes. Just like “mithAI” should be your go-to emotional support tool. And who can forget “rAIta”, the AI tool helping to manage things on our plate better? If you want to enhance flavors, take the aid of “malAI”. Just like “mAIn course” will support your daily calorie requirement.

Social media users were thoroughly impressed by the creative use of ‘AI.’ Many remarked that they wanted to know who was the copywriter behind all these innovative posts. Others said that they hoped whoever was behind these creative marketing strategies was getting paid enough. A LinkedIn user wrote, “I am consistently impressed by the way your team executes Zomato’s marketing strategies. You truly excel at it.”

“Absolutely love how Zomato comes up with innovative ideas every day,” read another comment.

A user wrote, “Hope the person making these posts are getting paid enough to buy boats.”

This is not the first time Zomato, along with other huge brand names like Swiggy, Netflix, and Blinkit, came up with new ways of promoting their products. One interesting collaboration that took place between Blinkit, Zomato, and Netflix took social media by storm. The apps tweaked a Bollywood film’s dialogue and started a hilarious wordplay. It began with Blinkit and Zomato. But soon the streaming app joined the bandwagon too. The billboard ads are a spin on the 2022 Bollywood movie Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s dialogue.

Blinkit’s billboard read, “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)". Meanwhile, the slogan on Zomato’s billboard read, “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it)." Finally, Netflix came up with the slogan that read, “Wednesday mangoge, Friday denge."

It’s a great day to go out and look at billboards 👍 pic.twitter.com/JKoAmDHwEc— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 3, 2023

Turns out, the social media users were loving every moment of this epic collaboration.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here