Zomato’s ‘Jhendaya’ And ‘Tom Homecoming’ Memes Are Our Multiverse Of Madness

The Internet has been buzzing with hilarious memes post the grand launch of the glittery Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The starry gala brought popular personalities from Hollywood and Bollywood under one roof. Memes spread like a wildfire when paparazzi mispronounced the names of Hollywood stars like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland. Now, the latest to add to this meme fest is the food delivery brand, Zomato. Their latest viral social media post is a hilarious ode to the paparazzi who were spotted naming Zendaya as ‘Jhendaya’ and Tom as ‘Tom Homecoming’.

In their recent Instagram post, we can see two plain white coffee cups with the names of these stars written on them, just like a known coffee house does. Mixing Tom’s movie, Spider-Man Homecoming with his name, they mimicked paparazzi writing ‘Tom Homecoming’ on one and ‘Jhendaya’ on another. They further added the caption, ‘Ji Ji, your order is ikde’ (Gigi, your order is here) mocking the paparazzi who tried to conversate in Marathi with the American model.

Zomato’s Funny Take On Paparazzi At NMACC:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)

This post became an instant hit with over 1,13,383 likes and comments started flooding in. A user wrote, “Zomato never disappoints when it comes to make a trend meme.” Another comment read, “Too good.” “Honestly Indian paps footage will never be muted again,” said another user.

The brand shared another funny meme on its Twitter account with the moment from this event. The picture shows Zendaya, Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland and Salman Khan posing together. Turning this into a meme, the tweet read, “Me and my friends hoping that the waiter is finally bringing our order.”

me and my friends hoping that the waiter is finally bringing our order pic.twitter.com/ynVfhYpNGT— zomato (@zomato) April 3, 2023

Not only the paparazzi, but many moments from the event triggered a meme carnival on social media platforms. Twitter is also awestruck with the idea of attaching Indian currency notes along with the dessert dish to all the guests. Besides memes, clips of the star guests performing on the stage on popular Bollywood songs also went viral. For the unversed, the inauguration of NMACC was a two-day event held at the Jio World Centre at Mumbai’s BKC. It has become open to the public from April 3. The centre has huge art spaces including a spacious theatre, a studio-theatre and a cube space reserved for various programmes. It also has a museum-like art house showcasing art pieces.

