Everyone on the internet seems to be raving about ChatGPT. The chatbot is getting a reputation for answering any query while also interacting with humans in a very natural way. The AI has cleared prestigious graduate-level tests, law exams, and even a medical licensing test. There are still some tests it can’t solve, though. Zomato has highlighted this test that chatGPT cannot solve: a test that depicts one of the biggest dilemmas of modern times or should we say a question humans have struggled with almost every day for years. The food aggregator and delivery app, Zomato, took to Twitter to announce in a newsy fashion, “BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the ‘What should I eat?’ test."

🚨 BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test— zomato (@zomato) January 31, 2023

The hilarious tweet from the company seems to have spurred off a new meme format. StockGro, a Bengaluru-based fintech start-up, replied with “BREAKING: #ChatGPT has also failed the ‘What stock should I Invest in?’ test." OTT platform Tata Play Binge jumped on the bandwagon, too. “Earlier, #ChatGPT failed at the ‘What should I binge?’ test too," the official handle tweeted.

BREAKING: #ChatGPT has also failed the ‘What stock should I Invest in?’ test— StockGro (@stockgro) January 31, 2023

Earlier, #ChatGPT failed at the ‘What should I binge?’ test too.— Tata Play Binge (@TataPlayBinge) February 1, 2023

Even Lata Mangeshkar’s name made an appearance in the memes that ensued, with Saregama, India’s oldest music label, tweeting, “Breaking: Chat GPT also failed ‘What should Lata Mangeshkar song should I listen to?’ test."

Apart from companies tweeting the memes, there were some users who had their own set of hilarious puns to add to the thread. Simplicity is the best word to describe this tweet featuring “chefGPT.”

Try ChefGPT— Rishabh (@rish_abh_g) January 31, 2023

This one with “chaaat-gpt" was just as ingenious.

Wo to chaaat-gpt se puchho 😆— Nishant (@nshntbil) January 31, 2023

Others suggested the AI might just point them towards some Desi mom replies.

Chat GPT replied “Ghar ka khaana khaao beta"— भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 31, 2023

Ghar ka khana Khao aur sehat banao— Madhav (@maddiesays3) January 31, 2023

There were some who took the joke a little too serious and asked chatGPT what they should eat. The dedication to food is real in these parts of Twitter. The software provided a list of dishes to try to some users, while it offered one no-nonsense answer to another one.

Curious to know what Non-Indian Butter Chicken tastes like pic.twitter.com/JapEKL13w8— Indus OS (@indusos) January 31, 2023

To one user, ChatGPT even provided a list of suggestions comprising dairy products and veggies.

No. It didn't fail. But you are failing everyday pic.twitter.com/wdCtencdLQ— OK Singh (@TheBalvinder) January 31, 2023

Either way, it seems chatGPT gets the craze for food in the country.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here