The mental health crisis from the Covid-19 pandemic was minimal, claimed The BMJ review after analysing 137 studies, as per a BBC report. Most of the studies analysed were from high-income European and Asian countries and people on Twitter have begged to differ with the conclusions. People have been hitting out at the study by supplying some of the rather creative ways which highlight the personal crises they went through during the pandemic.

From getting divorced on Zoom, maintaining a corner to smash beer bottles, painting around one’s own blood to streaming oneself live while eating chicken nuggets, the examples have a concerning range. However, some people did point out that some of these weren’t really examples of mental health crises but appeared to be pursuits we could take up should there have been no pressure to be “productive".

I rewatched bojack horseman for the nth time, took notes, and created this spreadsheet that could help me write a more comprehensive psychological analysis of the show, ranking the episodes per season and classifying them as sad, silly, or sick https://t.co/DTTORLlQNe pic.twitter.com/Q7FMi2GJM1— jusdani (@leanbeefmami) March 12, 2023

I recreated every dumb idea in my brain in HO scale in my basement. https://t.co/SkuTP7Cz7b pic.twitter.com/ngmLlE6CRm— Jim (@Bondcliff2008) March 12, 2023

I ate one chicken nugget a minute for 60 minutes and streamed it on twitch. https://t.co/iW9Ecna9Rc pic.twitter.com/1CSSrXGy1m— kel (@creepygnomes) March 11, 2023

my roommates and I started a glass corner where we would throw and shatter our beer bottles after we finished them but ok https://t.co/Vkd6sxsiYy pic.twitter.com/iiZN4JcRg1— Fun Phil (@SanFilcisco) March 11, 2023

I did this among us "life cycle" in the middle of a psychotic attack with my own blood last year https://t.co/OMeQyyBKYq pic.twitter.com/BRyVgOWvtp— —Eggzwithfeetz💥 (@askabama) March 11, 2023

I got divorced on Zoom https://t.co/VwTyH50PVk— Josh (@joshnorthsouth) March 12, 2023

Okay I hate the BBC rn, but I am so grateful for this tweet for bringing us some of the greatest content of all time https://t.co/bA0A8CJCrt pic.twitter.com/xcwipwXNln— tank top bum boy (@gorjogle) March 11, 2023

Had a birthday party for the dishwasher https://t.co/FX6Qp3clEB pic.twitter.com/ahri7GTRM7— Evie Ebert (@ohevie) March 11, 2023

Idk made these during that time https://t.co/fA5BgJld5z pic.twitter.com/JboNH51kb1— lady furbyton ⚡️ (@ladyfurbyton) March 11, 2023

The authors of the study did admit that it neither looked into lower-income countries, nor did it “specifically focus on children, young people & those with existing problems, the groups most likely affected" and hence might not accurately represent the impact suffered by disadvantaged groups.

