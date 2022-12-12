Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the sport for over 6 years now and is well-versed in the modern-day digital coverage of the game. Read his works on Cricketnext.com and follow him on Twitter @aami_aakash
Saurabh’s rapid rise in domestic cricket forced the selectors to have a look at him. He has 237 wickets and 1776 runs to his credit in just 56 first-class games. What impresses one and all is his knack for picking wickets in bulk
Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit has seen Kuldeep from close quarters and is very well aware of his ward’s passion to bowl quick. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Cricketnext, Pandit spoke about the speedster’s preparedness that backed him on his India debut.
Umran has been fortunate enough to make debuts in two out of three formats in the same calendar. His pace has always made him look special on the list of rising talents of the country. But still, he missed out on a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.
Will Buttler be the third English captain to have an ICC trophy under his belt? The question will be answered on Sunday but before they walk out at the MCG for the final lap, let’s have a look at England’s journey in the tournament so far
Praggnanandhaa started the final round with a lead of half-a-point over the nearest contenders and drew his ninth-round encounter with compatriot B. Adhiban in 63 moves to emerge as clear champion with seven points
Social media was set ablaze by Rahul’s whirlwind innings. People came up to praise the Indian vice-captain for showcasing a batting masterclass in a must-win game
England have just defeated the hosts and reigning world champions, Australia, at their home and that 2-0 series win will surely boost their confidence when they find themselves in the Super 12 along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, the Aussies and two others
Out of all 8 participants of Round 1, Sri Lanka stands out not just because they have won the Asia Cup but also because Shanaka’s boys have certainly discovered the art of winning games.
Amidst the joy of India registering their first-ever series win on English soil, captain Harmanpreet rightfully defended her teammate Deepti, lauding her awareness and underlining that Dean was getting out of the crease repeatedly.
Ojha remained not for 90 off 62 balls (5 sixes) while Irfan smashed an unbeaten 37 off 12 balls (4 sixes) as they shared a stand of 50 off just 22 balls to guide India to a memorable win in 19.2 overs
In an exclusive conversation with News18 Cricketnext, Kate Cross said following CSK has drawn the attention of numerous Indian fans towards her cricketing career
The history of India vs Pakistan is full of interesting and jaw-dropping performances. And before they lock horns one more time on Asian soil, let’s have a look at some of the memorable performances from Indo-Pak games at the Asia Cup.