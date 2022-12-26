The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP in the November state polls winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly. The saffron party won 25 seats while three went to Independents.
The Queen's coffin departed from her Scottish estate Balmoral Castle at 2:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, commencing her last journey that will be destined for London
LSD is caused by lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV), a virus from the family Poxviridae, genus Capripoxvirus, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) says