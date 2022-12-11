India’s G20 presidency is especially significant given the changing geopolitical dynamics with the rise of China, Russia’s strategic convergence with China, the United States’ indeterminate Indo-Pacific policy stance and maintaining a multipolar Asia paradigm rather than a zero-sum alliance system
In recent times, NATO has been quite vocal in considering and reaching out to India, but the Indian government has been hesitant
Both Israel and Saudi Arabia have made desperate attempts to thwart the US-Iran nuclear deal in 2013. The 2013 Nuclear Deal with Iran created discomfort for Saudi Arabia as well as Israel