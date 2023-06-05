Built and destroyed several times, Delhi revives unpleasant memories of historical blunders and moments that had the potential to alter India’s historical trajectory. The city still appears like a remnant or a vestige of foreign powers
Having known the imminent ban, PFI leaders built a second-rung leadership and the mechanisms for their escape and hibernation in the event of any state action
There’s a belief that if the BJP comes back to power in 2024, there will be a complete dismantling of the appeasement policy pursued for the last seven decades
The Popular Front of India is working towards creating a pan-India Muslim movement against the Modi government. It is also imparting training to young Muslims in armed combat and unarmed combat skills
If Saif al Adal becomes Al-Qaeda chief, given his military bent of mind and experience, AQIS is likely to focus more on staging attacks against India