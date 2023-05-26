Dr. Jagdish Pillai from Varanasi has set a remarkable Guinness World Record by singing the entire Shri Ramcharitmanas for an awe-inspiring duration of 138 hours, 41 minutes, and two seconds.
Recently, an 82-year-old woman was mauled by her pet dog, a pit bull in Lucknow. In another case, footage emerged of a pet dog attacking a boy inside a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad last week
Kashi’s Ganesh Utsav Samiti is one of the oldest in the city and its history is 125 years old. After Pune in Maharashtra, Bal Gangadhar Tilak is said to have started the practice in Kashi